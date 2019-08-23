Brevard County woman arrested after video shows her shoving dog in car trunk

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County’s Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after video showed her placing a dog in the trunk of car this week.
Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook video that the woman, later identified at Sara Perry, 27, of Cocoa, Florida, brought the family pet to a local animal shelter. Ivey said she asked them to either take the dog or euthanize it because she no longer wanted to keep it.
Staff at the shelter explained to her that they were full and unable to accept the animal, and they do not euthanize unwanted dogs for the public.
Ivey said that Perry became extremely angry and returned to her car, where video was recorded of her shoving the dog into the trunk and driving away.
A witness recorded the video and the shelter photographed the vehicle’s license plate.
The Brevard County’s Sheriff’s Office was contacted, and they were able to locate Perry and the dog.
Ivey said the animal was visibly emaciated, in poor health and extremely malnourished.
The dog was treated at the Brevard County Sheriff Animal Care Center.
Perry was arrested and faces felony animal abuse charges.
