PBSO deputy involved in multi-vehicle crash in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Belle Glade Thursday evening.
The crash happened at 9:13 p.m. near Runyon Vlg. and State Road 15.
Crews arrived at the scene and reported several vehicles involved in the crash, including PBSO vehicles.
One deputy and one civilian were transported to a local area hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
No word on how many vehicles or occupants were involved in the crash.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
