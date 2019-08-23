Plane makes emergency landing on Federal Highway in Martin County

A private plane made an emergency landing on Federal Highway south of Bridge Road in Martin County Friday morning.
The sheriff's office tweeted out photos of the single engine plane lying on the road with what appeared to be a bent propeller.
Traffic lanes were blocked as of 10 a.m. and drivers rerouted to Dixie Highway.
There were three people on the plane and the sheriff's office said no one was injured.
The sheriff's office said the aircraft made a belly landing with its gear up after suspected engine failure.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified, officials said.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it is aware of the incident but has not decided if an investigator will be sent to the scene.
