Port St. Lucie teen fighting cancer and also fighting to save animals

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St Lucie teen, Brieanna Elmer is fighting cancer and also fighting to save animals.
Rhabdomayosarcoma threw her life off track two years ago, prompting her family to seek the care of cancer specialists at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis.
“We come home whenever we can but a lot of the time we spend most of our time in Memphis,” explains Brieanna.
Treatment worked for a while but her cancer returned late last year this time attacking her lymphatic system.
Through bouts of chemo, one of the few things that kept her going were family, friends and her love of cats.
Her mission became fighting cat overpopulation through promoting fostering programs.
“I guess I always assumed if a kitten came into the shelter they’d get taken care of and it was ok but that’s not the case and a lot of the times if they’re too little they can’t be taken care of... they’re euthanized,” she says.
So far she’s fostered 15 cats but her message has gone even further by sharing her story. You can follow Brieanna’s recovery and foster journey on her Facebook page .
