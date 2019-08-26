Police investigating double stabbing in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating a double stabbing on Monday morning.
According to police, officers responded to the scene at 2107 N. Dixie Hwy. around 8:40 a.m.
Police said two men got into a fight and stabbed each other.
Paramedics took the men to local hospitals to be treated for their wounds. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
No other details, including what started the fight, have been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.
