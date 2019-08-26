Semi trailer engulfed by flames on the Turnpike in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A semi was engulfed by flames on Florida's Turnpike early Monday morning.
The St. Lucie County Fire District said at about 3 a.m. crews responded to the fire at mile marker 159 of the Turnpike near Fort Pierce.
The fire district said the blaze was contained to the trailer, and no one was hurt.
All lanes are back open after overnight closures.
Officials have not release the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.