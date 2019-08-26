Vehicle collides with train in Pompano Beach, 1 dead

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal train vs. vehicle crash that happened Sunday morning in Pompano Beach.
The crash occurred shortly before 11:27 a.m. near the intersection of NE 33rd Street and N. Dixie Highway.
The vehicle was collided with a Virgin Trains USA (formerly Brightline) train.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
