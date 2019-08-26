Vehicle collides with train in Pompano Beach, 1 dead

Vehicle collides with train in Pompano Beach, 1 dead
By WPTV Webteam | August 26, 2019 at 8:37 AM EDT - Updated August 26 at 8:37 AM

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal train vs. vehicle crash that happened Sunday morning in Pompano Beach.

The crash occurred shortly before 11:27 a.m. near the intersection of NE 33rd Street and N. Dixie Highway.

The vehicle was collided with a Virgin Trains USA (formerly Brightline) train.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.