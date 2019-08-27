Delta Air Lines looking to hire 1,000 flight attendants

ATLANTA — Like to travel? Looking for a career change? Delta Air Lines might have a job for you.
The airline announced Monday they are looking to hire about 1,000 flight attendants in 2020.
Delta said in a news release they are looking for “service-oriented, safety professionals who love to be on-the-go, are quick to help others and enjoy variety in their work.”
Ideal applicants must have a high school degree or GED, the ability to work in the U.S., English fluency and be at least 21 years of age by Jan. 1, 2020.
Delta said flight attendants must be willing to fly both international and domestic routes and have a flexible schedule
Applications are now open and can be found on delta.com/careers .
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.