The Mall at Wellington Green thinking outside the box to survive

WELLINGTON, Fla. — With the popularity and convenience of online shopping, the Mall at Wellington Green is planning a new redevelopment project, and hopes to bounce back after its value dropped.
“I only shop for what I need, not what I want,” said Chris Roberts, who calls himself a conservative shopper.
Roberts says he searches for online deals, but still enjoys walking into an actual store.
“I always come here, Wellington Mall is where I always come every week to do my shopping,” Roberts said.
But the Mall at Wellington Green has been struggling. Nordstrom, an anchor store, closed in April, and now the Palm Beach County Property Appraiser’s Office says preliminary tax rates show the mall’s value dropped from $220 million last year to an estimated $150 million.
“It was a very discouraging thing to see happen,” said Mayor Anne Gerwig.
The county also confirmed the mall dropped from Class A to a Class B mall, which is relative to performance and revenue.
Mayor Anne Gerwig says the mall’s owner, Starwood Retail Partners, is now in the very early stages of a redevelopment project.
“I do see it changing and I do see it turning into more of an entertainment district than a traditional mall," Gerwig said.
Pre-application records show Starwood requested a meeting to discuss the redevelopment of the Nordstrom building to allow multi-family residential, retail, restaurants and outdoor recreation. The Planning, Zoning and Building Director says Starwood is set to meet Wednesday with Wellington’s planning staff.
“I think it’s a great idea, I mean try it why throw in the towel that’s the last thing you want to do,” said Maria Garcia, who works in Wellington.
The mall released this statement to WPTV, “This weeks pre-approval meeting is the first of what may be many meetings as Starwood evaluates the best use of the vacant Nordstrom building and the surrounding area.”
The Village hopes Starwood shows plans of the project and its vision.
"I expect whatever they do is going to be a pretty impressive plan," Gerwig said.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.