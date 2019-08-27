Storm preparation underway as Dorian poses threat to Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Inside the Home Depot on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach storm preparedness displays are already going up in anticipation for Tropical Storm Dorian.
Shopper Linh Tang says she’s trying to avoid the rush, “It’s a lot of traffic and a lot of clusters and I prefer to just not be one of those people in the stores buying all the last cases of water,” she explains.
Meanwhile, the staff at the South Florida Water Management District are also keeping an eye on the system and on canals on the region.
South Florida Water Management District Spokesperson Randy Smith says, “We’ll start adjusting the water levels in the water management district canals down lowering them so we can create room for a stormwater runoff when it comes with the system that comes through.”
Current projections show South Florida is expected to feel the effects of Dorian starting this weekend. If you’re concerned about flooding and drainage near you and what agencies are responsible for maintenance, check out the District's Flood Control website.
