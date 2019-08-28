Boca Raton City Council asks to build half of new golf course

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Boca Raton City Council decided they want to be in on building a new public golf course.
The city did not support the plans presented by the Boca Beach and Parks District for a $28 million course called Boca National Golf Course.
On Tuesday, the council heard from companies who responded to a request by the city if an 18-hole course could be built for around $8 million. 16 responded were sent to the city saying they could do it.
After hearing presentations, the city decided they want to do the project for less money.
The city owns the west side of the property and the Beach and Parks District owns the east side. The city council said they want to construct the west side and the district can do the east side.
The district will meet next Tuesday to decide if they want to move forward with this option.
