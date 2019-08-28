Boy injured in shooting in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened at approximately 2:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Northwest 4th Street.
Police say a boy was traveling as a passenger with a family member when he was struck and injured.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
According to police, staff at a nearby hospital said a second male victim also went to the emergency room with a non-life threatening gunshot injury.
“The Boynton Beach Police Department is utilizing every resource available to us, as we do with any critical incident that affects the safety of our community, ” Chief Michael G. Gregory said. “We ask that anyone who saw anything or knows anything please come forward and provide information that may assist us in identifying and apprehending the person or persons responsible.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.
