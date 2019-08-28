Deputy, trapper remove agitated alligator in Martin County

An agitated alligator has been removed from a Palm City community.
Security personnel at the Monarch Country Club first noticed the 8-foot reptile when it hit the glass door of the guard shack, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
The guards were working the midnight shift at the time.
Martin County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Appler and trapper John Davidson answered the call and were able to remove the anxious animal, the sheriff's office said.
There are 1.3 million alligators in Florida and they can be found in all of state's 67 counties, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.