Fire destroys home, 2 vehicles near Fort Pierce

(Source: St. Lucie County Fire District)
By Scott Sutton | August 28, 2019 at 10:34 AM EDT - Updated August 28 at 10:34 AM

An early Wednesday morning house fire destroyed a home and two vehicles near Fort Pierce, displacing three people and their pet rabbit.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said crews responded to the home, located in the 500 block of 43rd St., at about 3:03 a.m.

Crews extinguished the fire around 4 a.m.

The Red Cross is assisting the people affected by the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.‬

