Fundraiser held in Vero Beach for families of missing firefighters

VERO BEACH, Fla. — While the official search ended last week, volunteers have not given up hope looking for two firefighters who went missing at sea earlier this month. One of them, Justin Walker, is a Vero Beach native.
On Tuesday, the Indian River County School District and Kona Ice teamed up for an afterschool fundraiser.
The frozen treat trucks were out at two of the schools Walker attended. The third was at Imagine Schools, where Walker's sister teaches.
“It's all about family here and part of that is supporting each other through the highs and through the lows," said Principal Chris Rock.
“Anything we can help with the community, we are ready to do that," said Frances Brown with Kona Ice.
The school district is also hosting a casual day fundraiser this week, and Vero Beach High School collected $700 last week from its football game to give to the families.
