Palm Beach County School Board cuts ties with security guard training program

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School Board voted Wednesday to end its contract with the private security firm Invictus, which was tasked with training security guards at charter schools in the county.
School board members also voted to sue Invictus to recover the $77,000 that was spent on the training.
A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigation recently found the Invictus training program does not comply with Florida law.
Last week, PBSO put out a summary of its findings and uncovered the following about Invictus, a private training provider in Boca Raton:
- The Invictus lead instructor did not have active certification as required by Florida law
- Invictus passed students' firearms qualifications training with scores of 80 percent, when state law requires 85 percent
- A total of five students failed the firearms qualification portion of training, all which Invictus documents as passing the firearms qualification.
- The training failed to include a nighttime (low light) firearms qualification
The investigation recommended the Invictus School Security Guard Training Program be "discontinued as it fails to meet the statutory required guidelines listed in the Florida State Statutes."
Palm Beach County School District officials said 27 guards-in-training, who received almost 200 hours of training at Invictus, are now going through new training through the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
In the meantime, deputies will be put at all the charter schools where Invictus-trained security guards were stationed.
