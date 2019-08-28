West Palm Beach leaders discuss preparations for Tropical Storm Dorian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James and other leaders held a news conference Wednesday morning to address the city's preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Dorian's potential impacts on South Florida.
The mayor was by West Palm Beach Emergency Manager Brent Bloomfield and Sarah Mooney, the Chief of Police for Emergency Management.
Tropical Storm Dorian gained strength overnight Wednesday and has winds of 60 mph as of 11 a.m.
The latest forecast shows Dorian becoming a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall somewhere between South Carolina and South Florida on Sunday or early Monday morning.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.