What do you need in your hurricane survival kit?

With Hurricane Dorian's potential impact on South Florida uncertain over the next few days, it's important to stock up on much-needed supplies now.
Emergency management officials recommend you have the following items in your home:
- Cash (ATMs may not work after the storm)
- Cellular Phone and Car Charger
- Drinking Water (1 gallon per person per day)
- Prescription Medicine (2-week supply)
- Camera
- Books, Magazines and Toys
- Ice Chest and Ice
- Disposable Plates, Glasses and Utensils
- Manual Can Opener
- Battery-operated TV/Radio and Clock
- Spare Batteries
- Flashlights or Lantern
- Toilet Paper
- Diapers and Wipes
- Baby Food and Formula
- First Aid Kit
- Plastic Tarp Sheeting
- Duct or Masking Tape
- Nails, Rope, Lumber and Tools
- Leather-Palm Work Gloves
- Plastic Garbage Bags
- Insect Repellent and Sunscreen
- Dried Fruits and Nuts
- Soap and Detergent
- Portable Camping Solar Shower
- Unscented Bleach for Sterilization
- Tincture of Iodine or Water Purification Tablets
- Pet Food and Medicine
- Fire Extinguisher
- Fuel for Generators and Cars
- Propane Gas for Grills
- Charcoal and Lighter Fluid
- Waterproof Matches and Sterno
- Non-perishable Food
- Powdered Milk, Evaporated Milk or Parmalat
- Canned Meats or Fish
- Canned Fruits and Vegetables
- Dried Foods
- Peanut Butter and Jelly
- Canned Soups/Chili
- Crackers/Cookies
- Coffee and Tea
- Disinfectant
- Cereal
- Pudding
- Rain Gear
The latest forecast shows Dorian becoming a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall somewhere between Georgia and South Florida on Sunday or early Monday morning.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.