Gov. DeSantis urges Floridians to prepare for Hurricane Dorian

MIAMI — Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to prepare now with Hurricane Dorian just days away from impacting the state.
"This could have an effect in virtually ever part of the state," the governor said at the National Hurricane Center in Miami on Thursday.
Gov. DeSantis advised residents to have seven days worth of food, water, and medicine, and know your evacuation zone if you're forced to evacuate.
"Know which evacuation routes are available to you," said Gov. DeSantis. "Heed the call and evacuate if you’re asked to."
🔽 WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE 🔽
The governor, who declared a state of emergency on Wednesday so local governments and emergency management agencies have time, resources, and flexibility to get prepared, said FPL is mobilizing resources to prepare for power outages from Dorian.
"There’s no way you can have a storm of this significance and not lose power. So just prepare for that," the governor said.
Gov. DeSantis also advised people to be familiar with your generator if you plan to use one, and ask for help from neighbors if need be.
"Make sure you’re using that generator properly. Do not let the exhaust get into your home, that can be fatal," the governor said.
The governor urged people to stay on top of school closures. You can find the latest school closure information in South Florida by clicking here.
Here are some other helpful resources for Floridians:
