Instead of plastic water bottles, Boca Raton woman find ways to stock up on water

BOCA RATON, Fla. — As people start to prepare for Hurricane Dorian, a Boca Raton woman says she is finding a way to protect the environment by not buying plastic water bottles.
Jessica Gray is the founder of Boca Save Our Beaches, and said she wanted to start stocking up on water for this weekend. Gray is passionate about the environment and does not buy plastic water bottles.
“Just because a hurricane is coming, I don't want to give up my passion of the environment and to use single plastic water bottle would be hard for me,” Gray said.
Gray had asked friends on Facebook what they do for plastic bottle alternatives. Many of the responses recommended reusing containers already in the house.
Gray said even buying gallons of water can help reduce the plastic footprint since one gallon of water is about eight bottles of water.
“It really comes down to what is your impact going to be at the minimum and how can you make those choices of buying a 12 pack of water versus a one-gallon thing of water,” Grad added.
She also said filling up water coolers and jugs can be a safe way to stock up on water before a storm.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.