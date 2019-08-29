Legal fight over liability in Parkland school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. — Florida’s Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday morning in a fight over how much the Broward County School Board owes victims in the Parkland shooting.
The state’s Sovereign Immunity Law limits how much government agencies have to pay in lawsuits.
The school board believes their liability is capped at $300,000 due to the mass shooting being, “One Incident.”
The attorneys for the victims say they are owed up to $200,000 a piece because each shot was a separate incident.
Fred Guttenberg, the father of one of the 17 killed during the shooting, says he hopes the justices would rule in favor of the larger liability, saying the District needs to understand its failure.
“It was no unfortunate incident. It was failure, failure, failure. My daughter is dead because of it,” says Guttenberg.
The Justices have not said when they’ll rule.
