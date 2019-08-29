Man captured on surveillance video burglarizing nail salon in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- A man was captured on surveillance video burglarizing the Palm Beach Nail Salon in Delray Beach in the early morning hours of Aug. 8.
Delray Beach police say 41-year-old Thomas Lawrence Surinach is believed to be the man who punched out the lock of the salon at 14451 S. Military Trail and stole the cash register's cash drawer.
He was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office South Florida Task Force on Aug. 25 after burglarizing a China Empire in Lake Worth Beach.
Surinach is facing multiple burglary and theft charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
