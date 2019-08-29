Stocking up ahead of the storm

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — When Christina Coronado left for work Wednesday morning, Dorian was predicted to be a tropical storm when it reached Florida.
“I’ve been working all day and now that I’ve been to the gas station, I realized everybody is filling up,” she said from her car at a West Palm Beach Wawa.
During Irma in 2017, Bob Shanley figured out a five-gallon gas can keep his generator running overnight.
“Saturday, I’m going to put my shutters up, praying has already been done,” he said from the Wawa.
Brandon Smith hasn’t used his generator yet. He got it after Matthew knocked his power out.
“You get an Igloo cooler, ice goes away in a few hours, you’re in a house with no A/C, it gets kind of hot. People start getting kind of cranky and stuff. It’s better to have A/C,” he said filling up at the Wawa.
Will this run on gas cause shortages?
GasBuddy.com says there might be some, but they don’t expect it to be like it was during Irma.
Why?
Because unlike then, a major storm isn’t preceding Dorian. Hurricane Harvey choked supply ahead of Irma.
Wawa says they’re increasing deliveries, and Mohammad Ali, manager of a 7/11 says they are too.
“Usually (deliveries are) every other day, but I think we will get deliveries twice a day,” he said.
An FPL spokesman said that they have activated their hurricane plan, with activity expected to ramp up Thursday.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.