Treasure Coast Food Bank preparing for possible post-storm donations

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — If a storm does strike our area and there needs to be food or water distribution, area food banks are getting ready.
The Treasure Coast Food Bank showed off its new food prep kitchen in Fort Pierce to Publix employees from around the Treasure Coast Wednesday.
The kitchen, which is a hurricane-rated facility, allows the Food Bank to prepare up to 100-thousand meals a day.
If needed, food and water locations would be staged at strategic locations throughout Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties.
“So that once the storm passes and we can safely get out there, we can begin to provide services to the community," said Judy Cruz with the Treasure Coast Food Bank.
“It’s amazing, the food kitchen, the production area, the processing area. What they do to give back and help," added Jamie Laviolette with Publix.
Publix was also on hand Wednesday to donate more than 200-thousand dollars to the Treasure Coast Food Bank and Palm Beach County Food Bank, as well as other smaller agencies that work to alleviate hunger in our area.
September is "Hunger Action Month."
