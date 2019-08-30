AT&T providing unlimited talk, text, data to Florida customers affected by Dorian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With Hurricane Dorian poised to hit Florida in the next few days, AT&T is easing the burden on its customers.
AT&T Public relations manager Kelly Starling said the company will:
· Waive overage charges on mobile service
· Giving unlimited talk, text and data for AT&T wireless and AT&T PREPAID customers in affected areas in Florida
This will be in effect from Sept. 2 through Sept. 8.
AT&T said they have a fleet of disaster response equipment and personnel to make repairs after the storm, including staging assets along the southeast coast for quick deployment if needed.
Additional information on AT&T’s efforts and tips for disaster preparedness can be found at att.com/stormdorian.
T-MOBILE
T-Mobile said their teams are ready to respond wherever the storm hits.
The company said they have a range of recovery equipment including generators, network recovery equipment and community response trucks, should they be needed in the aftermath of the Dorian.
If you are a T-Mobile customer and you need assistance with your account or service, call 611.
More on T-Mobile's preparations for Hurricane Dorian .
VERIZON
Verizon said they have backup power in the form of batteries and generators at their cell sites and network facilities, so that even if commercial power is lost, their network can continue to operate.
Verizon also said they have pre-arranged ongoing fuel deliveries to the generators so if power is out for a long period, they will be able to help keep customers connected.
