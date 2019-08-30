Downtown Stuart business owners starting to board up ahead of Hurricane Dorian

STUART, Fla. — For many riding out the potential storm that means boarding up. Some business owners in Stuart have wasted no time preparing. On Thursday, April Daze Boutique made the decision to shut down until after Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in Florida.
“You never no what to expect and it’s better to be prepared and get it done and try to relax if we can,” said owner April Hope.
Martin County officials have started urging residents to get plans in place for the storm, especially when it comes to securing your property.
“Sand and bags will be available Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2151 SE Aviation Way in Stuart across from the fairgrounds. Residents should plan to bring a shovel and fill their own bags,” said Emergency Management director Michele Jones.
For those who’ve weathered a storm here in Florida in the past they say they don’t plan to evacuate for this one either.
“I’m a native so I keep propane, I keep all of that stuff at the house, but last minute stuff, that’s all I have left,” said Kevin Busser.
Busses was at a gas station filling up five-gallon canisters to use with his generator. He said he’s been through multiple hurricanes including Hurricane Andrew in August 1992.
Officials in Martin County also want to let you know that trash pickup will continue until Saturday.
