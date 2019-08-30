Martin County to open pet-friendly shelter for residents and their dogs, cats

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County Emergency Management officials are monitoring the progress of Hurricane Dorian and announced Thursday that a pet-friendly shelter will be open for residents and their dogs and/or cats.
The shelter will open on Sunday at the Willoughby Learning Center, located at 5150 SE Willoughby Blvd. in Stuart. The opening time has not yet been determined.
The facility will accommodate 300 residents and their pets. Residents will be separated from their pets, however they can visit to care for them.
Officials said that if the shelter loses power, there will be no air conditioning.
Items to bring to the pet-friendly shelter:
- Crate
- Shot records
- Current rabies vaccination certificate
- County animal license tags
- Medications for you and your pet if needed
- Food for you and your pet
- Cleaning supplies if necessary
- Newspaper or pet pad
- Comfort items for your pet
General SheltersEmergency shelters will open on Sunday, September 1 for affected residents (opening times to be announced). Residents are encouraged to consider other options before deciding to go to an emergency shelter.
Locations
- Port Salerno Elementary School, 3260 SE Lionel Terrace, Stuart
- Jensen Beach High School, 2875 NW Goldenrod Road, Jensen Beach
- Hidden Oaks Middle School, 2801 SW Martin Highway, Palm City
- Warfield Elementary School, 15260 SW 150th Street, Indiantown
- Anderson Middle School (Special Needs)-7000 SE Atlantic Ridge Drive, Stuart
What to Bring
- Three to five days of non-perishable food (for those with special diets)
- Water, medication, clothing, toiletries, snacks
- Bedding, pillows, cots, sleeping bag
- Identification, important documents, cash and flashlight
- Books, magazines, quiet toys for kids
- For infants: Food, supplies, diapers, blankets, bedding, clothing
- What Not to Bring
- Pets
- Drugs/Alcohol
- Firearms/Weapons
Sand BagsSand and bags will be available for residents to make their own sand bags at 2151 SE Aviation Way in Stuart from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. There is a limit of 25 bags per person and residents are encouraged to bring a shovel.
Closures
- Martin County beaches will be unguarded as of Saturday, August 31 at 5 p.m., as staff will reassigned to emergency functions.
- The Martin County School District has announced a 2-hour early dismissal for Friday, August 30, and schools will remain closed on Tuesday, September 3.
- The Office of the Clerk & Comptroller of Martin County will be closed at noon on Friday, August 30 until further notice.
Special Needs
Special needs residents must pre-register and must renew each year. Residents can register online at www.martin.fl.us/SpecialNeeds and click on the "Online Registration" button or call the Martin County Special Needs Coordinator at 772-287-1652.
Waste Management Crews will be following the regular pick up schedule and working through Saturday to clean up all vegetation and trash debris with green tags and any current work orders.
Stay Informed
- Residents can call the Community Information Line at 772-287-1652 to have their storm-related questions answered between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- Text ALERTMARTIN to 888777 to receive emergency alerts.
Up-to-date emergency information may also be found on the county website.
Residents are encouraged to follow Martin County on Twitter @martincountygov and Facebook.
