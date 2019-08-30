Palm Beach County residents preparing for Hurricane Dorian

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The only thing harder than the wait for a generator is life without AC for a group of people who became fast friends at Home Depot in Royal Palm Thursday.
“I actually just moved here, just bought a house two weeks ago moved from Jersey, it’s my first storm,” said Michelle, who was among the handful of people waiting.
Welcome to Florida!
“Yay!”
Some have waited all day…
“It’s comin’! Patience is a virtue!” a worker yells as he wheels out the generators that just arrived on a truck at about 8 p.m.
“We’re constantly getting replenished thorough out the evening and throughout the day,” said Home Depot store manager, Justin Stockland.
Elijah Desmond is buying tarps for his dog’s garage temporary relief area.
“We’re about to go buy sod and put on these tarps and we’re going to make a makeshift doggy, doo-doo bed,” he said.
Now that you have your supplies, how do you ready your house?
We inspected a home with Vincent Thomas from United Water Restoration Group.
“You really want to get everything that’s not bolted down, put away,” he said.
Look up in trees for dead branches or coconuts.
“That is going to be something that is going to be a very hard fast-flying projectile,” he said.
And your pool screen, if you want to open it up to let wind flow easier, don’t cut it.
“Take off this plate, get the gasket out pull it out, fold the screen back nice and safe,” he said.
Inside, make sure important documents, like medical records and home insurance, are handy.
And have plenty of water.
“At least a gallon of water per person, per day, and prepare for seven days,” he said.
We also spotted crews in Wellington, at the 441 Forest Hill Blvd. intersection removing some of the traffic lights that are suspended on wires.
