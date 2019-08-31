Mandatory evacuations in Martin County begins Sunday; shelters to open

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County officials announced Friday that mandatory evacuation for Martin County will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The evacuation applies to residents on the barrier islands (Hutchinson Island and Jupiter Island) Sewall's Point and manufactured/mobile homes, as well as homes in low-lying areas.
Officials say residents are strongly urged to follow evacuation order.
If conditions change, additional evacuation areas may be identified.
Shelters will be open on Sunday at 10 a.m. Residents who need transportation assistance, should can the Community Information Line at 772-287-1652.
What to Bring
- 3-5 days of non-perishable food (for those with special diets)
- Water, medication, clothing, toiletries, snacks
- Bedding, pillows, cots, sleeping bag
- Identification, important documents, cash and flashlight
- Books, magazines, quiet toys for kids
- For infants: Food, supplies, diapers, blankets, bedding, clothing
- What Not to Bring
- Pets (except at the pet-friendly shelter)
- Drugs/Alcohol
- Firearms
Special Needs ShelterA special needs shelter will open on Sunday, September 1 at 10 a.m. at Anderson Middle School, located at 7000 SE Atlantic Ridge Drive in Stuart. This shelter includes limited medical oversight and is designed for residents with electricity-dependent needs such as oxygen.
Pet-friendly ShelterA pet-friendly shelter will be available for residents and their dogs and/or cats at Willoughby Learning Center, located at 5150 SE Willoughby Boulevard in Stuart. The shelter will be opened on Sunday, September 1 at 10 a.m. and will accommodate up to 300 residents and their pets. Residents will be separated from pets, but can visit to care for them. Please note: if the pet-friendly shelter experiences a loss of power, there will not be any air conditioning.
Items to bring to the pet-friendly shelter:
- Crate
- Shot records
- Current rabies vaccination certificate
- County animal license tags
- Medications for you and your pet if needed
- Food for you and your pet
- Cleaning supplies if necessary
- Newspaper or pet pad
- Comfort items for your pet
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.