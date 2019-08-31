Mandatory evacuations in Martin County begins Sunday; shelters to open

Pet-friendly ShelterA pet-friendly shelter will be available for residents and their dogs and/or cats at Willoughby Learning Center, located at 5150 SE Willoughby Boulevard in Stuart. The shelter will be opened on Sunday, September 1 at 10 a.m. and will accommodate up to 300 residents and their pets. Residents will be separated from pets, but can visit to care for them. Please note: if the pet-friendly shelter experiences a loss of power, there will not be any air conditioning.