South Florida residents board up their homes ahead of Hurricane Dorian

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — As Hurricane Dorian builds strength, people are preparing their homes.
🌀 RELATED: Latest on Hurricane Dorian
In Lake Worth Beach, residents spent Friday drilling and boarding up their houses.
In one evacuation zone, people are securing their windows and doors before they leave. One family says they’ve already prepared their home and now they’re using the supplies they’ve collected to help others.
"I have to help my grandfather board his house up and my uncle and a few of my neighbors also," one neighbor said.
One block over, WPTV found Johnny and his crew working over time to get these homes ready.
“I’ve been neighborly so they can say to me, I need your help and trying to help out and be fair because I know everybody is going crazy," said Johnny.
Johnny says if you’re using shutters it’s important to lock them down.
“You don’t want to leave any bolts in, like, the side of the window because this where the air will get trapped and blow everything away," said Johnny.
He says whether you’re using metal shutters or plywood the key is security.
“So make sure all this is steady so so when the wind hits it there’s not going to be anything loose," said Johnny.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.