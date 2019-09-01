Emergency shelters: What’s open/closed

Palm Beach County officials are ordering mandatory evacuations for residential structures in Zone A and Zone B, effective at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Zone A includes mobile homes, sub-standard housing and low-lying areas prone to water intrusion.
Zone B generally includes the barrier islands, land areas north and south of the Jupiter Inlet, and other surge-vulnerable areas south along the Intracoastal Waterway to the Broward County line.
- Don't know your zone? Find out here: https://www.floridadisaster.org/knowyourzone/
The seven general population shelters in Palm Beach County are:
- Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elem. School, 1501 Avenue U, Riviera Beach
- Independence Middle School, 4001 Greenway Dr., Jupiter
- Lakeshore Middle School, 425 W Canal St N, Belle Glade
- Pahokee Middle School, 850 Larrimore Rd, Pahokee
- Palm Beach Gardens High School, 4245 Holly Dr., Palm Beach Gardens
- Palm Beach Central High School, 8499 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington
- Park Vista High School, 7900 Jog Rd, Lake Worth
The special needs shelter is located at 9067 Southern Boulevard, West Palm Beach. If you are registered, you should have received notification. People with special medical needs should register for our Special Needs Program by calling (561) 712-6400 or visiting our website www.readypbc.org .
The pet-friendly shelter is located at 6000 Northtree Boulevard, Lake Worth. This shelter is available to Palm Beach County residents residing in a mandatory evacuation zone or in mobile homes. Proof of residency is required. Space is limited and restrictions apply. Each pet must be accompanied by only one owner who will stay at the shelter. Other family members will need to stay at nearby Park Vista High School, 7900 Jog Road, Lake Worth.
In Martin County, mandatory evacuations that were supposed to start at 10 a.m. Sunday have been rescinded.
There will be no mandatory evacuations in the county for the time being. That includes residences on the barrier islands (Hutchinson Island and Jupiter Island), Sewall’s Point, and manufactured/mobile homes, as well as homes in low-lying areas.
In addition, emergency and special needs shelters that were supposed to open on Sunday will not anymore. Instead, they will be on standby in case conditions from Hurricane Dorian require them to open.
St. Lucie County is still planning to open emergency shelters on Sunday at 2 p.m. Here are the locations:
Special Needs Shelter• Havert L. Fenn, 2000 Virginia Ave, Fort Pierce, FL 34982
Pet-Friendly Shelter• Fort Pierce Westwood Academy, 1801 Panther Lane, Fort Pierce, FL 34947
General Population Shelter• Fort Pierce Central High School, 4101 S 25th St., Fort Pierce, FL 34981
Officials in Indian River and Okeechobee Counties say there are no plans to open emergency shelters just yet, but those shelters are on standby.
