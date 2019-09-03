Help victims of Hurricane Dorian

Category 5 Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday and Monday, bringing catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge. Here are some of the groups and organizations in Florida and the U.S. gathering supplies to assist victims.
WHERE TO DONATE:
* A group of South Florida Bahamians have gathered together to get supplies to the Bahamian Consulate. Hygiene kits, water and non perishable food are most important. Below are drop off locations for Thursday:
- Christ Fellowship Church 9905 Southern Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 334119 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday
- Journey Church6201 S. Military TrailLake Worth, FL 3346310 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday
* All IPIC South Florida movie theater locations (North Miami Beach, Boca Raton, Delray Beach) are gathering donations starting Sept. 4.
- IPIC Boca Raton (Mizner Park) 301 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432Accepting Supplies at Guest Services- 10 AM – 10PM
- IPIC Delray Beach (4th & 5th avenues)
- 25 SE 4th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483Accepting Supplies at Guest Services- 10 a.m. to – 10 p.m.
- IPIC North Miami Beach (NE 163rd Street) 3701 NE 163rd St, North Miami Beach, FL 33160*Opening at 2 p.m. Tuesday for regular business; accepting supplies effective Wednesday, 9/4/19 Accepting Supplies at Guest Services (starting 9/4) - 10 AM – 10 p.m.
* The Eagles Wings Foundation and Rocco's Tacos and Tequila Bar in West Palm Beach, along with other local partners and the City of West Palm Beach, have teamed up to provide Bahamian Relief. They are a starting a donation drop point at Eagles Wings Warehouse located at 514 14th in West Palm Beach. They ask to please do not donate used clothes.
* The Association Of Bahamas Marinas is posting updates on their Facebook page. As of Tuesday, they said under no circumstances should any private vessel try and reach the islands at this time.
* Hopetown Volunteer Fire & Rescue www.elbowcayrelief-org.overend.com
* Atlantic Yacht and Ship 850 NE 3rd St. #114 Dania Beach Florida 33004
* Air Unlimited/Florida Paints www.helptheabacos.com
* Head Knowles www.oasisbahamas.com/headknowles
* Global Empowerment https://www.globalempowermentmission.org/
* The South Florida Fishing community is teaming up to help the people of the Abacos. They are posting updates on their Facebook page, Abaco Relief.
* The city of Stuart is planning to help the Bahamas. Items can be dropped off at the Stuart Police Department from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. Items will be transported to the Bahamas on Friday.
What to donate
GeneratorsExtension CordsWork GlovesChainsaws & ChainsChainsaw Bar OilGas CansDuct TapeTarpsHammers & NailsBattery Operated FansBatteriesFlashlightsBug SprayMosquito NetsUnused BlanketsCleaning SuppliesNonperishable FoodHygiene ProductsBaby SuppliesPet FoodOTC Medical SuppliesSolar Phone ChargersPhone Battery PacksCleaning ProductsTrash BagsDisinfecting WipesSunscreenCamping Lights (Solar & Battery Powered)
Do not donate expired or unusable items.
If you know of any other organizations gathering items for Dorian victims, email webteam@wptv.com and we will add it to this page.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.