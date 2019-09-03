Postal service suspended for parts of Florida due to Hurricane Dorian

(WPTV) — Postal service has been suspended for some parts of Florida because of Hurricane Dorian.
Service has been suspended in the zip codes that start with these three digits: 321, 327, 328, 329, 334, 347 and 349.
USPS says there is an embargo for all priority mail express and live animals.
Category 3 Hurricane Dorian is expected to begin moving north-northwestward later Tuesday morning. The tropical storm force wind field is brushing against South Florida and will continue to linger Tuesday.
The National Weather Service says Tuesday is the day most of Southeast Florida will see the highest wind gusts associated with Dorian for our region periodically from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.