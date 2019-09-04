Florida deputy finds adorable puppy, names her Dorian

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office made a new friend this week while Hurricane Dorian threatened the state.
The agency tweeted a photo of a deputy, who was all smiles, holding an adorable puppy that he saved.
The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle that was unoccupied and partially flooded after crashing into a ditch.
“Deputy Tolliver checked it out and found this pup & named her Dorian,” said the tweet.
The sheriff’s office said the cute pup will be turned over to the Orange County Animal Services.
