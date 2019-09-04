Royal Caribbean donates $1 million to Dorian disaster relief in the Bahamas

Royal Caribbean announced Monday they are donating $1 million to disaster relief in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian hit the islands this week.
The cruise line said in written statement that “the Bahamas has been part of our family for nearly 5 decades. Our thoughts & support are with them during this difficult time. As part of our Dorian disaster relief efforts, we’re committing $1M to help them rebuild.”
Royal Caribbean also announced their partner, ITM, will be donating an additional $100,000.
They cruise line said they are “loading up all kinds of goods onto their ships” including generators, water, cleaning supplies, sheets, towels and more that will be delivered to the Bahamas."
