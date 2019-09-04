Supply drive underway in West Palm Beach for the Bahamas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A supply drive is underway in West Palm Beach to help bring relief to those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
Hubbard Radio, 97.9 WRMF, New Country 103.1, X-102.3, Party 96.3, Sunny 107.9, 850 WFTL, Fox Sports 640, will partner with the American Red Cross in a two-day supply drive.
The drive runs Wednesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot at the Hubbard Radio studios located at 701 Northpoint Pwy. off of 45th Street in West Palm Beach.
Starting Wednesday you can drop of supplies. Some of the items needed are:
•First Aid kits
•Cleaning supplies
•Canned goods
•Box fans
•Flash lights
•Leather work gloves
•Hand sanitizer
•Non-perishable food
•Water
•Tarps and tents
•Diapers and wipes for adults and babies
•Cash, accepted onsite.
The supplies will be loaded on a moving truck from Good Greek Moving & Storage and shipped to the Bahamas as soon as possible.
“Wherever you can get the supplies, new and unused, and then drive it right into our parking lot ... We’ve got an entire crew ready to unload your car. You don’t even have to get out of the car,” said Tim Leary, co-host at New Country 103.1.
"(The Bahamas are) basically our neighbors right next door ... we wanna make sure we’re there for them and that we can help these guys get back on their feet. The devastation, it’s just unreal,” said Jeremy Kaufman, “Suits” on the KVJ show.
