4-year-old boy in West Palm Beach donates entire piggy bank to help Hurricane Dorian victims

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A touching moment was caught on camera at Wednesday's donation drive being held in West Palm Beachto benefit victims impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
A 4-year-old boy named Andrew Dedrick donated his entire piggy bank to the cause!
Him mom says he has been watching the news and wanted to buy toys for the kids in the Bahamas.
Definitely one of the sweetest moments you will see all day!
