Boynton Beach restaurant recovers after Hurricane Dorian floods part of it

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Businesses in South Florida affected by Hurricane Dorian are starting to get back to normal.
One such business is 2 George’s in Boynton Beach
Tidal flooding is not uncommon in that part of Boynton Marina but yesterday’s high tide mixed with king tide and storm surge from Hurricane Dorian, posed more of a problem than usual.
Water flooded part of the docks at 2 George’s past the seating area and all the way up to the bar at high tide Tuesday before receding.
2 George’s General Manager, Steve Scaggs says something like that is not common, “Ive been here 6 years myself and I’ve heard things for sure from ppl who do know and I can trust but I’ve never seen it that bad for sure.”
In comparison to our neighbors in the Bahamas though, Scaggs says he and his employees got off easy, “Just feeling kind of bad for the others around the Bahamas but fortunate here for sure.”
Scaggs says the restaurant did not have any major damages due to the flooding and were back open for business Tuesday.
