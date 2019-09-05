Most area schools back in session Thursday

Most students in our area are heading back to the classroom Thursday after classes were canceled earlier this week for Hurricane Dorian.
What was scheduled to be a four-day school week because of Labor Day turned into a two-day school week thanks to the storm.
Palm Beach County, Martin County, St. Lucie County and Okeechobee County students all head back to school Thursday.
Indian River County public school students will return to class Friday.
Athletic events remain canceled for Thursday and Friday, but most after-school activities and practices will resume. Parents should check with their child’s coach for updates.
