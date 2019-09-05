Palm Beach County group collecting medical supplies, looking to evacuate those in need from the Bahamas

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — 15,000 pounds of medical supplies and counting.
They call themselves Hope Town Relief, a group of family, friends, local doctors, businesses, foundation,s and companies working together to get planes and supplies over to the Bahamian Islands hit hardest by Hurricane Dorian.
Their goal is to help everyone, especially the injured, sick, and elderly.
"People in the Bahamas have always been so good to us, and the least we can do here is to give back to them," said Seneca Reynolds, who coordinated the effort. She said the Bahamas is a second home for her. "We raised our kids there, they’ve had the best memories of their lives."
Reynolds decided to mobilize her family and friends immediately after seeing the images coming out of the island after Hurricane Dorian hit, using her Facebook page and Go Fund Me.
The Sands Family Foundation is matching up to $100,000.
"The first and foremost most important was medicine, whether it was insulin, epipens, things like that, bandages, peroxide," said Reynolds, who added they are in dire need of shelter supplies, like tents, bedding, and towels.
"Initially it was, can you help a few families in Hope Town," said Doctor Christopher Fox. "That spurred on to essentially reaching out to my patients and friends and doctors I referred to, and it blossomed more and more. I can’t tell you how receptive and cooperative. It is the greatest thing in the world to see people come together."
The group is working alongside the Bahamian government, with plans to get planes to Hope Town and the island every day over the next few days.
"We have about 15,000 to 16,000 pounds of medicine and supplies going to the Bahamas in the next day or two," said Reynolds. "Really, this is almost like a recon mission where we are trying to go over now, get anybody that’s in critical care out of there, the small children, anybody that’s in harm’s way, get them back here, treated medically and pretty much assess the situation."
