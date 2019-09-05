Swimming not recommended at public beaches in Palm Beach, St. Lucie counties, health departments say

Thinking about going for a swim at a public beach in Palm Beach County? The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County does not recommend it at this time. It's worried about water quality following Hurricane Dorian and has issued a county wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches.
On Wednesday the health department in St. Lucie County issued a similar precautionary swim advisory.
Until tests confirm otherwise, health experts say you should assume contact with the water might pose an increased risk of disease or illness, especially for susceptible individuals.
