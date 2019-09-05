Volunteers collect donations at Witham Field in Stuart for Hurricane Dorian victims

STUART, Fla. — Volunteers are collecting donations all day Thursday at Witham Field in Stuart to send to Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas.
Operation 300, a non-profit organization, is working with officials in Stuart and Martin County to collect supplies and food.
Here are items needed for donation:
- Toiletries
- Trash bags
- Tarps
- First aid kits
- Non-perishable foods
- Flashlights
- Chainsaws
- Gloves
- Generators
- Extension cords
- Tents
- Water
- Mosquito protection
- Clothing
"It reminded me of 9/11," said Stephen Leighton, a volunteer, referencing the outpouring of support for Bahamians in their time of great need. "People came out of the woodwork. They were so gracious."
Operation 300 said a Black Hawk helicopter already flew about 2,000 pounds of those supplies to Grand Bahama Island earlier on Thursday, and plans to make several more trips after getting clearance from the Bahamian government.
"They need love, they need attention, they need affection. They're hurting," said Leighton. "It puts things in perspective of life, how things can change for us. And unfortunately it happened to them."
You can drop off supplies at Witham Field Hangar 3, located at 1845 SE Airport Rd. in Stuart, until 8 p.m. on Thursday.
There is also an Amazon registry with items that will be delivered to the hangar
