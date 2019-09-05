Woman bitten by alligator in Palm Beach County, taken to hospital

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was bitten by an alligator in Palm Beach County on Thursday morning.
According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the attack happened around 10 a.m. inside the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge.
The victim, an adult woman, was taken to a local hospital with a leg injury. She was not a trauma alert, officials said.
No other details have been released.
