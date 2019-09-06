Crestwood Middle School on lockdown after false report of shooting, officials say

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Crestwood Middle School in Royal Palm Beach is on code red lockdown Friday afternoon after a false report of a shooting came in, according to the School District of Palm Beach County.
Deputies are now on scene at the school, which is located at 64 Sparrow Dr.
A school district spokesperson said a shooting call came into the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, but at this point it appears to be unfounded and there are no victims.
During a code red lockdown, no one is allowed in or out of the school, and everyone must remain where they are.
