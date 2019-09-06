Grand Celebration cruise ship with supplies from Palm Beach County arrives in Bahamas

FREEPORT, Bahamas-- The Grand Celebration pulled into the dock on Grand Bahama Island Friday morning.
On board are hundreds of volunteers, including about a dozen West Palm Beach firefighters. There are also pallets of supplies for the island where Hurricane Dorian battered it for more than 36 hours.
Also on board, dozens of Bahamians waiting to see what, if anything, is left of their homes and businesses.
Outside the gates, 1,500 people were waiting to get on board to head to West Palm Beach. Some will be triaged by doctors and nurses from the Palm Beach County Medical Society who volunteered for the relief effort. Dorian is blamed for at least 30 deaths in the Bahamas.
The ship is docked in Freeport after leaving late last night from the Port of Palm Beach.
The Grand Celebration is scheduled to return to the Port of Palm Beach on Saturday.
