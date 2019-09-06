More than 50% of sea turtle nests, 1M cubic yards of sand lost on Palm Beach Co. beaches from Dorian

The eye of Hurricane Dorian may have missed the Florida mainland, but the storm still did a number on beaches and wildlife.
Palm Beach County reports that more than 50% of the sea turtle nests currently on its beaches were lost when the storm brushed the coast. And, about 1 million cubic yards of sand was lost from county and non-county beaches alike.
The county said one silver lining is the county has seen a record year of sea turtle nests with about 50,000 and 2/3 of those have previously hatched.
“Turtles actually come up six to eight times every season and lay nests, so that helps them mitigate the impacts from natural disasters," said Benji Studt, public outreach supervisor for Palm Beach County Environmental Resources Management.
County officials base their estimation on assessments conducted before and after Dorian.
1 million cubic yards of sand equals about 315 miles of dump trucks filled bumper to bumper, according to the county. It estimates damages at about $23.2 million to county-owned beaches.
You can help the county clean up debris and plastic from public beaches Saturday September 7, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Clean-up events will be held at DuBois Park in Jupiter, Ocean Reef Park on Singer Island, Ocean Inlet, Ocean Cay and R.G. Kreusler Beach parks.
