Police: 12-year-old calls 911 during violent home invasion robbery in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police say a 12-year-old bravely called 911 as a gang of masked crooks robbed the child's home and shot two people inside.
Officers responded to the 2200 block of SE Morningside Blvd. on Sept. 4 around 10 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery home invasion.
Police said a 12-year-old child called 911, and during that call, shots were fired inside the home.
Investigators said four masked thieves stormed into the residence demanding money. They shot one man six times in the torso, and another man in the buttocks. That child and a woman were not injured.
The suspects stole a large amount of cash and took off in a white Toyota Camry.
Officers spotted the vehicle in the area, and during a pursuit that went into Fort Pierce, the four crooks bailed from the car and ran away.
Police captured two of the suspects, 22-year-old Robert Jamall Burnadette and 21-year-old Collin Levi Woodard. The other two are still on the loose.
Officers said they recovered a handgun, black latex gloves, black masks, and an undisclosed amount of money from the Camry.
Burnadette is facing charges of home invasion robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Woodard is facing charges of home invasion robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
