Retired NFL player Randy Grimes helping others with addiction in Delray Beach

"The last two years of my career, I played in a complete blackout. I was playing entire NFL football games in a complete blackout because I was taking so much medication before games, to get through that game, I didn't even remember being out on the field. And I played every down as an offensive center. I would wake up that night, that same night, kind of start coming around, and I would be all beat up, scratched up, dehydrated, fingernails all torn up, all the things you are after an NFL football game, I didn't remember a single down. And I would have to wait and watch it the next morning with everybody else to see how I played, and again, I played great, and it just kept it going."