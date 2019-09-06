Suburban Jupiter renter puts up shutters ahead of Dorian, property manager makes her take them down

The safety and well-being of our residents is our absolute top priority. Ahead of Hurricane Dorian, the Property Management team on site implemented our hurricane preparation protocol, which includes flood prevention measures, paring of trees close to buildings, as well as securing furniture and other heavy objects typically found in common areas. Our maintenance teams were asked to remove hurricane shutters put up by individual residents out of concern the shutters could cause further damage and severe injury in extreme weather if they are not professionally installed.