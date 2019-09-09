Florida school districts implementing financial literacy courses as electives

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed new legislation this year that will now require school districts to offer financial literacy courses as electives.
The Palm Beach County school district has already trained about 800 teachers to lead the course and has implemented it into many of their schools.
Real-world scenarios and financial problems are being taught at Mr. Valiente's financial literacy elective course at Seminole Ridge Community High School.
(We're learning about) "the three C's of credit, the bounced check, cashier's check," said Emily Wells, a sophomore taking the class.
Students like Emily and Luis Gonzalez are taking the elective by choice.
(We're learning) "how (to) basically not go into debt after graduating and just how to survive living," said Wells.
"He's teaching us the vocabulary," said Gonzalez.
Students are learning the six "standards" for financial literacy: earning income, saving, financial investing, credit and protecting and insuring.
"We are trying to teach kids to become responsible money managers. We are trying to teach them to become informed consumers," said Aaron Standish, who is the Palm Beach County School District K-12 financial literacy coordinator.
Valiente has one goal.
"The biggest thing they are afraid of is not making it financially," said Valiente. "I see my kids walking out with more confidence. A lot of our kids are really scared about the future because they are not certain they are going to be able to handle it."
The Palm Beach County School District hopes to have 1,000 teachers trained and ready this year.
